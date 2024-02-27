‘Star witness’ called to testify about relationship between DA Willis, prosecutor in election case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday in the election interference case.

An official told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the purpose is to re-open the testimony of Attorney Terrence Bradley, a witness in the effort to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis in the case.

Weeks ago, Bradley refuted Ashleigh and John Merchant’s allegations against Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s alleged relationship.

In a document obtained by Channel 2 Action News on Feb. 9, they alleged that Willis and Wade claimed to not have had a personal, romantic relationship before Willis appointed Wade as a special prosecutor in the case, but Terrence Bradley refuted that claim.

Bradley is an attorney and a member of the Georgia Bar.

Bradley and Wade were friends and business associates.

Bradley is said to have non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began before Willis was sworn in as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in January 2021.

On Monday, Judge Scott McAfee met with Bradley. The judge notified attorneys in the case via email that some communications between Wade and Bradley do not fall under attorney-client confidentiality, sources tell ABC News.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

ABC News contributed to this report.

Former DA says new Trump filing doesn’t prove romantic relationship between DA, prosecutor Trump’s attorneys and attorneys for the other election interference defendants want Willis and Wade disqualified from this case.

