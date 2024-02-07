Fulton DA asks judge to quash subpoenas against her, others in her office ahead of hearing

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking a judge to quash subpoenas submitted to “numerous members of the District Attorney’s Office” ahead of a Feb. 15 hearing after calls to have her removed from the Georgia election interference case.

Willis was accused of having an “improper relationship” with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, who is overseeing the case against former President Donald Trump and several of his allies.

In a court filing obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne, codefendant Michael Roman and his attorney Ashleigh Merchant accused Willis of having an improper romantic relationship with Wade, and of improperly using public monies for private gain.

Last week, in another court filing, Willis admitted to a relationship with Wade but denied any allegations of misuse of funds.

On top of Willis and Wade being subpoenaed, Channel 2 Action News also learned several others from the DA’s office have been called to testify at the hearing on Feb. 15.

“As there is no factual basis that could reasonably justify requiring opposing counsel and other employees to be a witness in the case, the State respectfully requests that the Court quash each of the subpoenas,” Willis wrote in Wednesday’s filing.

Willis said the subpoenas issued by Roman and his attorney were nothing more than a “fishing expedition.”

“Defendant Roman is casting as wide a net as is possible in hopes that he finds some information to support allegations he has already made. It is a misuse of the subpoena power, and should be quashed,” Willis wrote.

This comes on the same day that attorneys for Trump filed a fiery response to Willis’ admission of having a relationship with Wade.

Trump’s attorney here in Georgia, Steve Sadow, reiterated in his filing Wednesday that Willis should be removed from the case over her relationship with Wade and once again accused her of injecting race into the case.

Again, all of this is leading up to the Feb. 15 hearing where Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is expected to address the motions that have been filed against Willis.

Fulton DA, special prosecutor admit to relationship, call motion to disqualify ‘meritless’ In a deposition filed with the response, Wade admitted to a relationship with Willis that started in 2022.

