Judge says divorce proceedings for special prosecutor in Trump’s Georgia case can be made public

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has ordered that the divorce proceedings be unsealed for the special prosecutor that was brought in to head up the case against former President Donald Trump and others accused in the Georgia election interference.

Two weeks ago, the attorney for one of the election interference defendants filed a motion claiming an improper romantic relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The motion said recent court filings in the divorce case between Wade and his wife, Jocelyn Wade, showed purchases of airline tickets by Nathan Wade for him and Willis to go on trips together.

But the motion offered no proof to the allegations and up until now, Wade’s divorce proceedings had been under seal.

We’re still waiting to see when the documents will be unsealed.

The judge in the case also said he would not decide if Willis must testify in the case until he hears from Wade.

