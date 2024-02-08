Special prosecutor calls subpoenas for his financial records ‘salaciousness for a tabloid’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Special prosecutor Nathan Wade is asking a judge to quash subpoenas for his financial records ahead of a Feb. 15 hearing after calls to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis removed from the Georgia election interference case.

Willis and Wade, who is overseeing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others, have been accused of having an “improper relationship” with one another.

The pair admitted to having a relationship but said that it did not have any impact on the election interference case.

In a court filing obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne, codefendant Michael Roman and his attorney Ashleigh Merchant accused Willis of having an improper romantic relationship with Wade, and of improperly using public monies for private gain.

“Roman did this not for relevancy, but to harass, bully, oppress, and intimidate his opponents in the desperate attempt to delay the criminal case against him,” Wade wrote in the Thursday court filing.

He goes on to say that the subpoena is nothing more than Roman and his attorneys hoping to find “something they could spin into salaciousness for a tabloid.”

This comes just one day after Willis filed a motion of her own asking the judge to quash subpoenas against herself and others, calling them a “fishing expedition” and saying there is “no factual basis” that would require them to testify.

This also comes after attorneys for former President Trump filed a fiery response to Willis’ admission of having a relationship with Wade.

Trump’s attorney here in Georgia, Steve Sadow, reiterated in his filing Wednesday that Willis should be removed from the case over her relationship with Wade and once again accused her of injecting race into the case.

On Feb. 15, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is expected to address the motions that have been filed against Willis.

