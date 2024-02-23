Former DA says new Trump filing doesn’t prove romantic relationship between DA, prosecutor

ATLANTA — A new court filing by former President Donald Trump’s attorneys once again calls into question the relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, and when it started.

Trump’s attorneys and attorneys for the other election interference defendants want Willis and Wade disqualified from this case.

They claim the two had a romantic relationship before Willis hired Wade.

A former prosecutor told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot he doesn’t think this latest filing proves that.

The filing contains an affidavit from the investigator for attorney Steve Sadow, who is representing Trump here in Georgia, stating cellphone data from Wade’s phone shows Wade visited Willis’ Hapeville condo 35 times between April and November 2021.

He said Wade also stayed twice past 3 a.m.

The filing also claims Willis and Wade exchanged 2,000 phone calls and 12,000 texts during that time.

In her fiery testimony last week, Willis said their romantic relationship didn’t start until between February and April 2022.

But while this filing infers it may have started earlier, Willis testified that she and Wade have been friends since 2019 and that he did come and visit her at that condo.

RELATED STORIES:

“Could you give us an approximation of how many times Mr. Wade visited you at the condo between the time you moved in and prior to November 1, 2021?” attorneys asked Willis.

“I don’t think often but I don’t want to speculate,” Willis said.

“The question isn’t when their relationship started, it’s when their romantic relationship started,” former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James said.

James told Elliot that he doesn’t believe the new filing is really anything new, and only adds to the salacious nature of these allegations of an improper romantic relationship.

He said it only proves they knew each other and probably isn’t grounds to throw either Willis or Wade off the case.

“Thirty-six visits in a 10, 11-month period doesn’t establish a romantic relationship. It just establishes they knew each other, and they were friends and that he visited,” James said.

Elliot tried contacting the DA’s office and Sadow for comment on this story, but there was no comment from either.

RELATED NEWS:

Winery employee confirms Fulton DA Fani Willis paid cash on trip to Napa with special prosecutor Channel 2 Action News has tracked down a winery employee who backs up part of her testimony.

©2024 Cox Media Group