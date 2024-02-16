Former President Donald Trump calls ‘Fani scandal’ an ‘embarrassment’ over ‘fake case’

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to talk about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ testimony from a hearing to have her removed from the Georgia election interference case.

One of Trump’s co-defendants alleged that Willis had a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she named to the case as well as allegations that she financially benefited from that relationship.

Willis brought charges against Trump and several of his allies, accusing them of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

During her testimony Thursday, Willis walked into the courtroom practically demanding to be able to testify in the hearing.

Defense attorney Ashley Merchant accused Willis of having an improper romantic relationship with Wade and of possibly misusing taxpayer money for vacations to places like the Bahamas, the Napa Valley, and the Tennessee mountains.

During several tense exchanges, Willis showed her indignation at those allegations.

“In one of your motions, you tried to implicate I slept with him at that conference which I find to be extremely offensive,” Willis said.

Willis didn’t hide her anger at all the motions wanting to look at her bank accounts and credit card records, and she reminded the defendants that they were the ones on trial.

“I object to you getting records. You’ve been intrusive into peoples’ personal lives. You’re confused. You think I’m on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial, no matter how hard you put me on trial,” Willis said.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday, saying, “They’re talking about the Georgia “Fani Scandal” all over the World.”

“I can’t believe the Georgia State Judiciary, or the Governor, can be happy about this humiliating embarrassment. It was a FAKE CASE from the start, and now everybody sees it for what it is, a MAJOR LEAGUE SCANDAL!” Trump wrote.

Trump said that the case should be thrown out.

“The legal pundits, experts, and scholars are all screaming that this Witch Hunt, which has hurt so many fine people and patriots, should be immediately terminated and permanently erased from everyone’s memory. The stench of what has happened should shame Georgia no longer,” Trump wrote.

The former president also questioned where Willis got her money from.

“Does anybody really believe that Fani Willis paid cash to her “lover” whenever they took expensive “trips” together? Really? Where did she get the CASH? Pretty weak questioning yesterday!!! I guess they don’t want to insult her. No way she can explain any of this corruption away!!!” Trump wrote.

Friday’s hearing was set to feature Willis being cross-examined by the state, however, the state elected not to cross-examine her and dismissed Willis as a witness.

