GA high school football player killed in crash hours after his graduation

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia high school football player who had just graduated was killed in a crash in south Georgia early Monday morning, WALB reports.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in Terrell County. Troopers said a Ford F-150 was headed south on Bobby Locke Road when the car left the highway on a curve, hit a culvert and became airborne. The truck then hit a guy wire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The truck’s passenger, Vansh Patel, was ejected.

The truck hit a tree. The driver, identified by his former football coach as David Mullins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Patel was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. His condition has not been released.

Mullins played tackle and defensive tackle on Deerfield-Windsor High School’s varsity football team.

The small Albany private school’s graduation was on Sunday. Mullins was listed as a senior on a team roster.

Head Football Coach Brian McCrae posted a picture of him in uniform on Facebook, writing that, “Last night we lost our big guy. Our rock. The Lord took David Mullins from us last night and none of us are ready to let him go.”

Life is fragile. And it can change and even reverse course at any moment. Last night we lost our big guy. Our rock. ... Posted by Brian Jake McCrae on Monday, May 20, 2024

Suspect identified after student shot, killed on Kennesaw State University’s campus According to school officials, the suspect, identified as Samuel Harris is now in police custody.

©2024 Cox Media Group