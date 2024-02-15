How will Fani Willis’ testimony impact the election interference case? A legal expert weighs in

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand Thursday during a hearing to decide whether she and her office should be removed from the Georgia Election Interference case over allegations that she had an affair with a man that she named special prosecutor to head the case and that she benefitted financially from that relationship.

Willis took great offense at the accusations of an improper relationship and fired back at the defense attorney who made them.

But as for whether those accusations could derail the case against former President Donald Trump and several of his allies, former DeKalb County Robert James told Channel 2′s Justin Farmer that he has seen nothing legally that could stop the case at this point.

“I don’t know if there is much evidence that shows there was a financial benefit because ultimately when we make a decision how effective this defense motion is, we have to look at the law and not the salacious nature of the motion or the facts,” James said.

Before taking the stand Willis entered the courtroom and practically demanded to testify at the disqualification hearing. James said he normally wouldn’t advise someone to do that, but also said Willis is not a normal witness.

RELATED STORIES:

“I think it was more of a political decision than a legal decision,” James said. “From the DA’s perspective, she’s not just a prosecutor, but she’s a politician and she’s going to be up for reelection. And there were a lot (allegations) that were cast, and she felt like she needed to address it, she needed to correct it and so she sort of forced her way into the courtroom and testified.”

James said the one thing that the allegations could impact is finding a jury once this case goes to trial.

“You have hundreds of thousands if not millions of potential jurors that are watching this, and they’re forming their own conclusions about this, and perhaps they’re being distracted, you know, sexual relationships, trips and things of that nature, and when they sit in a jury box, it’s going to be difficult to ask for them to separate all of the stuff that is going on that has nothing to do with the evidence with the facts of the evidence they are going to be asked to consider to make a decision on,” James said.

Court wrapped up for the day shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Willis is expected to be back on the stand when court resumes at 9 a.m. Friday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Fulton County Court Holds Fani Willis Misconduct Hearing ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group