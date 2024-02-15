Judge to hear arguments on whether Fulton DA should be removed from election indictment case

ATLANTA — A judge will hold a hearing on whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the election interference indictment case.

Fani Willis opened an investigation into former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants for possible election interference a month after she took office as district attorney in 2021.

A year later, Willis asked and got a special purpose grand jury empaneled to investigate. It began in May 2022 and finished in December that same year.

In Aug. 2023, a regular grand jury indictment was handed up against Trump and 18 others on charges of racketeering and conspiracy. A few co-defendants have since taken plea deals.

The hearing on Thursday will decide if Willis and her office can continue prosecuting the case. Co-defendant Michael Roman and his attorneys have alleged in court documents that Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade had an improper relationship before Wade was hired.

Willis and Wade filed a response that acknowledged a personal relationship with Willis. Still, the filing claims that the relationship did not start until after he was hired and didn’t result in any financial benefits.

Willis and her office filed last week to have several subpoenas quashed against her and others in her office.

During a hearing Monday over those subpoenas, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee heard arguments from both sides.

“We have a right to make a record on these allegations, and as long as we keep our evidence and our questions narrowly tailored to that inquiry, that is our right,” defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant said. “We have a right to explore whether or not there was a personal or financial benefit to Ms. Wills.”

“In response to the allegations that were made, the state presented the court with the law that establishes that even if all of the allegations were true, and they’re not, that is not a basis to either dismiss the indictment or disqualify the district attorney’s office,” special prosecutor Anna Cross told the court.

