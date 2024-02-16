State won’t cross-examine Fulton DA Fani Willis day after she took the stand

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not take the stand today after providing nearly four hours of testimony in the Georgia election interference case over allegations she and special prosecutor Nathan Wade had a romantic relationship where Willis benefitted from it financially.

Friday’s hearing was set to feature Willis being cross-examined by the state, however, the state elected not to cross-examine her and dismissed Willis as a witness.

The hearing will resume with other witnesses later this morning.

On Thursday, Willis entered the courtroom after Wade’s testimony to provide her account of the allegations levied against her.

Willis addressed defense attorneys for former President Donald Trump and primary defense attorney Ashley Merchant who alleges Willis possibly misusing taxpayer money for vacations to places like the Bahamas, the Napa Valley and the Tennessee mountains.

Attorneys for Trump and the other defendants, including former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer, who was at the hearing, want Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to remove Willis and Wade from the case.

During questioning, Willis explained in detail her financial situations, the extent of her relationship with Wade and where she claims it began and ended.

“I object to you getting records. You’ve been intrusive into peoples’ personal lives. You’re confused. You think I’m on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial, no matter how hard you put me on trial,” Willis said.

