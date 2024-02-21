Winery employee confirms Fulton DA Fani Willis paid cash on trip to Napa with special prosecutor

ATLANTA — It’s been less than a week after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified in a hearing about her personal relationship with a special prosecutor.

Now, Channel 2 Action News has tracked down a winery employee who backs up part of her testimony.

Willis testified she paid cash on a trip to California with that prosecutor.

Stan Brody, who works at Acumen Wines in Napa, California, told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that he was a marine in the 1960′s and keeps a copy of the U.S. Constitution on his cellphone and keeps a hard copy in his briefcase when he travels.

When he learned last week that a key part of Willis’ and special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s testimony in a hearing over whether they should be disqualified from the election interference case was that she often paid for her end of their trips in cash, he believed he had a civic responsibility to tell what he knew about when he served them at his winery.

He also confirmed that Willis paid a bill of more than $400 in cash.

“She decided to pay in cash. Just pulled it out. I don’t recall if it was all $100 bills or hundreds in smaller bills, but it was cash,” Brody said.

Brody said since breaking his silence, he’s gotten a lot of reaction -- some of it pretty wild.

