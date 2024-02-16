‘DA Fani Willis is not on trial’ Atlanta mayor weighs in on removal hearing

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it was important to attend Friday’s hearing over a motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the election interference case.

“I wanted to go into the court and make sure I looked at everybody and let them know that she is not on trial,” Dickens said.

Willis did not take the stand during day two of testimony, but on Thursday she defended the personal relationship she admitted to having with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis insisted the relationship was never improper.

“I think this is a very sad day in our legal system, that people’s personal lives are being put this squarely into focus,” attorney Gerald Griggs said.

Griggs was also in attendance Friday. He’s been a litigator for more than 20 years.

He told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that regardless of the virality around the salacious details from Willis’ testimony on Friday, defense attorneys who’re representing former President Donald Trump’s codefendants have not met the legal standard to have this case disqualified.

“She testified she paid cash that was not related to Fulton County. I don’t see how they’re going to be able to show unless they have some other evidence that the money that was used during the course of this relationship has any bearings on anything that is actually occurring in this case,” Griggs said.

Griggs said that evidence would include items like bank statements from county-issued credit cards or time sheets.

“I do understand that lawyers have to make their case for their clients, but I don’t foresee the district attorney being disqualified on this case, and I definitely don’t see the indictment being dismissed based on the allegations at this point, which, based on the evidence, they do not seem to be varying out as provable,” Griggs said.

