15-year-old Gwinnett girl vanished after school last month. She hasn’t been seen since.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teenager hasn’t been seen since she left school three weeks ago.

Eva Virginia Cambron, 15, from Lilburn hasn’t been seen since January 26, according to Gwinnett County police.

They say she was last seen leaving McClure Health Science High School in unincorporated Duluth. She was spotted running away from the school towards Shackleford Road.

She was initially reported missing with the Gwinnett County School Police Department. On Feb. 12, the Gwinnett County Police Department took over the investigation.

Cambron was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and light-colored shoes. She is five feet, two inches tall and approximately 115 pounds.

Anyone who knows where she might be should call investigators at 770-513-5300.

