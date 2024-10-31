‘Absolutely heartbreaking:’ Man caught on camera dragging 2 dogs behind car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A video that shows a man dragging two dogs behind his car is so disturbing a local district attorney’s office blurred it before releasing it to the public.

Now, police are searching for the man who dumped the badly injured dogs at a recreation center.

Some wonder who could be so cruel.

“I don’t understand what would get somebody to do something like that,” Bill Benton told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Benton was stunned when he learned DeKalb County police were searching for the man captured on surveillance video.

That’s after investigators say he tied two dogs behind his car and dragged them about a mile into the Redan Recreation Center parking lot on Phillips Road on Sept. 13 around eight that night.

Benton says there were other avenues if he didn’t want them.

“Drop them off at the fire department or animal shelter. Somewhere,” he said.

Instead, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office says the man untied the dogs at the rec center and left them there.

DA spokesperson Claire Simms Chaffins said she didn’t know what the man’s intentions were that night.

“But, I do know the only reason you would tie dogs is to either hurt them or kill them,” she pointed out.

One of the dogs died. The other, named Laydon, suffered serious injuries. Laydon has made an amazing recovery and has found a new home.

Chaffins says the man backed out of the parking lot after noticing the surveillance cameras.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. I can’t believe anyone would do that to a poor animal,” said Jo Jo Areizaga.

She rescues dogs that have had a rough patch in life. Like Cara and Lara, who she says she loves so much. It pained her to hear someone would inflict so much pain and suffering on defenseless animals.

“I’m really hoping that they catch whoever did this to those poor animals.”

Police say the man was in a dark-colored 2008 to 2012 Chevy Malibu. They say he had on dark pants, a white cap, and a top that had a white logo on the front.

Call the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement tip line at 404-294-2939 if you have any information.

