Man wanted for dragging dogs behind car, leaving them for dead in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is trying to identify a man seen dragging two dogs tied to the back of his car on the road and killing one of them.

The DA’s office said the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 13. Surveillance camera footage showed the man pulling his car into the parking lot of the Redan Recreation Center in Lithonia, dragging the dogs behind his car.

Then, he got out of the car, untied the dogs from his bumper “and left them for dead,” the DA’s office said.

The driver then appeared to reverse out of the parking lot “to prevent the surveillance cameras from recording his license plate number.”

A witness called the police when the found the dogs in the parking lot and a DeKalb County Animal Enforcement officer went to help the dogs, finding them with ropes tied around their necks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

One of them, a medium-sized black mixed-breed male dog between one and seven years old, was dead.

The second dog, a medium-sized brindle mixed-breed male about nine months old was treated for what the DA’s office says are severe injuries and remains in the care of DeKalb County Animal Services/LifeLine Animal Project.

The car used in the dragging incident is described as a dark, four-door sedan, believed to be a 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Now, the DA’s office is asking the public to help them identify the man, who faces felony aggravated animal cruelty charges if taken into custody.

Anyone who can help identify the man pictured in surveillance footage is asked to call the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement tip line at 404-294-2939.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group