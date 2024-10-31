Suspect arrested after ‘hit list’ posted with names of students from 2 Cobb schools

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in jail after a “hit list” was found with names of Cobb County high school students on it.

Cobb County Schools and the Cobb County police department received several tips about the hit list posted on social media.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed that names of students who attend Pope High School and Walton High School were on the list. Police were able to track down a suspect they believe wrote it.

Cobb County Schools have received over 75 false threats since the deadly Apalachee High School shooting in Barrow County a month ago.

“While they have been investigated and not found to be credible threats, they do create anxiety in students and parents and cost a lot of time for staff and police,” a district spokesperson wrote in a statement. “We continue to ask students and parents to use the District’s Tip line to report concerns, as the fastest and best way to support their child’s safety.”

Investigators have not released the suspect’s name and age or if he or she attended one of the schools.

