Family of woman who mysteriously died on Cabo vacation suing her six travel companions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lawyer for the mother of Shanquella Robinson filed a lawsuit in the Charlotte woman’s death.

“Shanquella Robinson’s family, through this lawsuit, seeks compensatory and punitive damages to address the profound emotional and financial toll this incident has caused,” stated Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson in a news release.

Shanquella Robinson mysteriously died two years ago while on a vacation with her six travel companions known as “The Cabo Six.” She died a day after arriving at their villa in Cabo San Lucas.

The six people she went to Cabo with said she died of alcohol poisoning, but authorities said Robinson died of a broken neck.

Shortly after her death, a video began circulating that showed a woman beating her. In the lawsuit, Shanquella’s family said the six people on the trip with her never told a doctor about the attack. They said the Cabo Six repeatedly refused a doctor’s request to take her to a hospital.

Nobody was charged. Now, the family of Shanquella Robinson hopes to do what they say law enforcement would not.

“The family continues to call for the arrest and extradition of Daejhanae Jackson, who is wanted in Mexico for femicide,” Sue-Ann Robinson stated.

Her mother is suing the Cabo Six, alleging multiple counts of wrongful death, battery, negligence, conspiracy, and emotional distress. The lawsuit also names the U.S. Department of State and the FBI as defendants.

“This lawsuit is not just about seeking justice for Shanquella Robinson; it’s about holding accountable those who were entrusted with the duty to investigate, act, and protect the interests of U.S. citizens abroad,” Sue-Ann Robinson wrote. “The heartbreaking details of Shanquella’s death and the subsequent mishandling by federal authorities only add to the family’s grief, and they deserve both full transparency and justice.”

The suit says Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Sallamondra Robinson, experienced anxiety, depression, and other mental distress after her daughter’s death.

The Robinson family is suing for compensatory and punitive damages.

