Shelter-in-place order issued as police investigate barricaded gunman inside Four Seasons Hotel

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have issued a shelter-in-place order as they investigate a gunman barricaded inside the Four Seasons Hotel in midtown Atlanta.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that a man pulled a gun on someone on a high floor inside the hotel.

At one point, police were able to see the suspect, who has not been identified, on a balcony, but do not have eyes on him now, according to sources.

Fernandes and Channel 2′s Candace McCowan are both in the area near the hotel. They both say they have heard several gunshots.

Police have confirmed that the suspect has thrown a handgun off the balcony, but is still barricaded inside the hotel.

Police said that out of an abundance of caution they have set up a perimeter around the hotel.

APD said road closures include 14th St NE at W Peachtree St NE and Crescent Ave NE, 13th St NE at W Peachtree St NE and Crescent Ave NE and the Peachtree Walk.

