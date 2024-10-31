Young Thug pleads guilty in YSL RICO trial

ATLANTA — Hip-hop superstar and rapper Young Thug has taken a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

The rapper, whose name is Jeffery Williams, has been in jail since 2022 for a sprawling Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment in Fulton County.

Channel 2 Action News was at the Fulton County courthouse where the plea deal was just one of several developments in what’s become the longest trial in Georgia history.

Williams has been behind bars since May of 2022.

Williams changed his plea to guilty on gang-related charges. This is a non-negotiated plea deal, which means the final decision on sentencing is up to the judge.

He pleaded NOLO contendere to two charges, including violation of the RICO act.

On Thursday, a defendant in the YSL RICO trial rejected a plea offer and will face a jury trial.

According to Douglas Weinstein, attorney for Deamonte Kendrick, a.k.a. Yak Gotti, “Yak Gotti has rejected the State’s latest plea offer and fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home.”

Two other defendants have accepted plea deals this week.

On Tuesday, Quamarvious Nichols agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Nichols was sentenced to 20 years to serve seven in custody.

The following day, Rodalius Ryan accepted a plea deal, also being charged with violating the RICO Act.

