Another defendant in YSL RICO trial pleads guilty

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Negotiations continued in the YSL RICO case against rapper Young Thug and his alleged associates as another defendant pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Rodalius Ryan accepted a plea deal on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of violating the State Rico Act.

Another one of the 28 defendants, Quamarvious Nichols, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Testimony came to a halt last week and now it will be up to the judge whether she declares a mistrial in this case.

