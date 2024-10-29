Defendant in YSL RICO trial accepts plea deal

ATLANTA — One of the defendants in the YSL RICO trial has accepted a plea deal.

Quamarvious Nichols was one of 28 defendants named in the original indictment.

He has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The state has dismissed the other charges he was facing which include murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The judge accepted a sentence of 20 years to serve seven in custody.

Nichols had been previously convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

