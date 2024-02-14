2 defendants in YSL RICO trial will stay in jail after judge says they’re a flight risk

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two defendants in the Young Slime Life RICO gang case will remain behind bars after a judge decided they are a flight risk at a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Both of the defendants are part of the original indictment, but unlike Young Thug, they are not standing trial right now because they are among the defendants who had their cases severed and are expected to stand trial at a later date.

LaToya Williams represents Javaris Bradford, an alleged YSL gang member. He is charged with murder in the 2015 drive-by shooting of Donovan “Nut” Thomas.

Prosecutors allege that Thomas was a member of a rival gang and believe that his killing led to years of violence between the two groups.

In court, prosecutors argued that Bradford should remain in jail because he tried to hide from police by using a fake name to contact his girlfriend while she was in federal prison.

Jimmy Winfrey is also an alleged member of YSL.

He once pleaded to shooting up rapper Lil’ Wayne’s tour bus and now he’s facing gang, gun, and drug charges in the YSL indictment.

But prosecutors say as soon as he was indicted, he headed west to Las Vegas where he was finally captured after trying to use a fake I.D. at a nightclub last summer.

The current trial has been on hold for the last two days because one of the defendants got sick.

But a court official told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden they expect the trial to resume Wednesday morning.

