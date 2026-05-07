Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center opens in metro Atlanta

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Soccer will mark the final step in relocating its national offices from Chicago to metro Atlanta.

The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center and Headquarters officially opens in Fayette County on Thursday. Top leaders from U.S. Soccer, local officials and Blank will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

We’ll take you behind-the-scenes of the new state-of-the-art facility, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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The $200 million training center and headquarters are located not far from the massive Trilith development. Blank, who owns the Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons, donated $50 million to the project.

The center spans over 200 acres and include more than a dozen soccer fields and 100,000 square feet of indoor courts. All 27 U.S. national teams - men, women and youth across various age groups - will call the training center home.

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