Metro Atlanta could soon become the home of US Soccer

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta is one step closer to becoming the home of U.S. Soccer.

The U.S. Soccer Federation wants to build its new headquarters in Fayette County and bring millions of dollars with it.

The plan passed some key votes but some neighbors spoke out against it.

Governor Kemp spoke about this in a statement saying this will bring over 400 jobs and millions of dollars in investments to the community. But some neighbors say this was rushed.

It has not been approved and they don’t know the full scope of the project.

It is a soccer dream that Bryan McDermott, president of the Fayette County Youth Soccer League, said will be a game-changer in the region.

“It would be at the forefront of innovations,” said McDermott.

And a sweet spot for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

They wanted the new headquarters and training facility 20 minutes from the airport with enough space for over a dozen soccer fields and 100,000 square feet of indoor courts for all 27 U.S. national teams. And they found that in Fayette County; 200 acres of land near Lees Mill Road and Veterans Parkway.

Christian Jendrasak lives nearby and made a point to show up to a public hearing.

“For it to just pop up…it seems like they’ve just known about it the whole time and not tell us sooner...was very disappointing and discouraging,” said Jendrasak.

The hot topic is traffic, which is expected to draw in thousands of people from all over the world.

Jendrasak said with that, comes more restaurants, hotels, and apartments that developers already want to bring in.

“There have already been investors going around talking to local homeowners asking if they’d be willing to sell their homes,” said Jendrasak.

Members of the planning board felt the same way.

“When it appears that this is already a done deal...that causes some concern,” said Jim Oliver, vice chair of the Fayette County Planning Commission.

The Fayette County Planning Commission is the driving agency behind the proposal. They assured neighbors Thursday night that this is only the beginning stage.

“They want to be a good community partner and those will all be taken into consideration,” said Nick Vanderslice with the Fayette County Development Association.

The planning board approved petitions to rezone and recommended this be up for a vote with the Fayette County Board of Commissioners, which will happen in January.

