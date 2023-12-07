Missing SC mother called 911, screamed, then vanished, deputies say

AIKEN COUNTY, SC — South Carolina deputies are searching for a missing mother of two who vanished after her ex-boyfriend showed up at her house, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamilla Smith, 30, has not been heard from since Dec. 2. Aiken County deputies said Smith called 911 saying that her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Harmon, had come to her house. Dispatch heard a scream and a man’s voice demanding she get into a vehicle before the call went silent.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a window screen that had been damaged, Smith’s keys on the ground and a shoeprint on the front door.

Harmon was arrested on Tuesday after a SWAT standoff at his home in North Augusta. He’s been charged with kidnapping Smith.

Harmon is the mother of Smith’s youngest child and had prior arrests for domestic violence.

Smith is 5′3″ and 107 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where she might be should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

Aiken County is just across the Georgia border near Augusta.

