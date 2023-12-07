Passenger critically injured, 2 students being evaluated after car crashes into DeKalb school bus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb fire and police have shut down a busy highway as they investigate a crash involving a car and school bus.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed that crews responded to a crash off Covington Hwy and Lamar Street after 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a car crashed into the back of a school bus.

Daniels said that a passenger in the car became trapped. Firefighters pulled the victim out and paramedics transported the passenger to Grady Memorial Hospital. The passenger is in critical condition. Officials have not released the victim’s identity.

There were students on board the school bus. Two students were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation, according to Daniels.

It’s unclear when lanes of Covington Hwy will reopen.

