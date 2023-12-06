Atlanta councilman proposes ban on hoodies, masks

ATLANTA — An Atlanta City councilman has proposed a ban on ski masks and hoods, saying the bill will hinder crime.

Some civil rights activists believe the ban could lead to racial profiling.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Atlanta City Hall, where Antonio Lewis said he got too many complaints about people committing crimes while wearing ski masks, so he wanted to do something about it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“(The ban would be for) people who have their hoodies on that cover up everything but their eyes,” Lewis said. “They have a hoodie on and a mask.”

Georgia already has laws prohibiting masks worn on public or private property without written consent, but Lewis said that legislation relaxed during COVID when people had to wear a mask. He said that too often, those committing crimes wear ski masks and hoodies, so he believes reinforcing the ban will help hinder unlawful behavior.

The problems civil rights activists have with the proposed bill, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Family of deacon who died after being tased by APD sues tow truck driver who assisted officer













©2023 Cox Media Group