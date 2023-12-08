Woman arrested for pouring gasoline, trying to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman attempted to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they were called to King’s birth home on Auburn Ave. near the King Center just after 5:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two off-duty NYPD officers who had been visiting the center had a suspect detained until they could arrive.

Police say two tourists from Utah who were in the area saw the woman pouring gasoline on the home and interrupted her.

“That action saved an important part of American history tonight,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Video from a witness shared with Channel 2′s Michael Doudna shows a woman dressed in all black pouring gasoline on the windows and in the bushes of the home.

Police said they have arrested a 26-year-old woman and charged her with criminal attempt arson and criminal attempt interference with government property.

Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry said had the witnesses not intervened, the house could have been burned to the ground in moments.

“It could have been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” DeBerry said.

They say they are working with several district attorneys’ offices, the ATF and the FBI.

Because King’s home is federal property, she could face further federal charges.

