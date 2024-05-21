LIVE UPDATES: Willis, McBath win Democratic primaries

ATLANTA — Results have started coming in and races are already being called for Georgia’s primary. Today’s includes a state Supreme Court race that’s grown unusually heated by the sleepy standards of the state’s nonpartisan judicial elections, as well as a five-way GOP primary for an open seat in the strongly Republican 3rd Congressional District south and west of Atlanta.

Here is what you need to know:

7:46 p.m.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, the judge presiding over the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has won his primary to keep his seat, AP reports.

7:44 p.m.

Barry Loudermilk wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, AP projects

7:38 p.m.

Lucy McBath wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

7:36 p.m.

The Associated Press projects that Fani Willis will win the Democratic primary for Fulton County District Attorney. She will now face Republican lawyer Courtney Kramer in the general election.

