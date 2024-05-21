Sheriff candidate says he was ‘magically’ charged with battery, assault days before election

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man running for Sheriff of Douglas County turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail on Tuesday after domestic violence warrants were issued for his arrest.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that Shedarren Fanning, 35, was charged with five misdemeanors including simple battery and assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his child in Loganville on May 14.

Gwinnett County Police say he punched the woman in the face, causing her to fall and hit her head. He’s also accused of threatening her 12-year-old daughter inside of a home that is owned by Fanning.

The alleged incident occurred on May 14. However, the victim reported it to police three days later.

She said she feared for her family’s safety initially, causing her to delay reporting the incident to the authorities.

Police took out warrants for five misdemeanors against Fanning on May 18.

Fanning, a current Atlanta Police Department lieutenant, denied the allegations after surrendering and then posting bond Tuesday afternoon.

“Don’t be fooled by the parlor tricks,” he said, addressing voters. “Stay focused. Vote.”

Fanning questioned the timing of the charges.

“Some magically on Friday, three days later, it turns into something it wasn’t true,” he told Johnson.

He said an argument with the victim never turned physical like she alleges. Police said there were injuries to her head.

Fanning said he won’t let the allegations slow down his campaign.

“We’re ending a lot of the ‘good ol’ boys’ corruption in Douglas County and they’re fighting us tooth and nail to stop us,” Fanning said.

