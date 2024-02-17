Half a million dollars of stolen construction equipment found in Gwinnett home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Buford Dam Road home in Gwinnett County had a hidden secret: thousands of dollars of allegedly stolen construction equipment inside.

Gwinnett police were on the scene of the home for most of Friday. Construction companies could be seen driving up cars to take away allegedly stolen goods.

Multiple builders told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna over the phone that they were recovering stolen property. The builders estimated they saw more than a half million dollars worth of building supplies in the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gwinnett police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that the operation was in connection with the large seizure made at Tuggle Rd. last week.

Both homes are owned by Bobby Mosley, according to property records.

The first operation was carried out on Feb. 5. Police say at the first location that two adjoining homes at a sprawling Gwinnett County estate on Kay Morgan Road were a hub for prescription drugs, specifically oxycodone.

Police and federal law enforcement officers spent 14 hours at the home filling trucks with items from both houses.

Police arrested 41-year-old Charles Mosely and 50-year-old Regina Crane at the home. Both are charged with possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. The homeowner, Bobby Mosely, is in federal custody facing more charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Later that week, Isaac Sved, 65, of Gainesville was indicted on charges of maintaining premises for drug trafficking, unlawful dispensing and distribution of controlled substances, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities say the indictment states that Mosley worked with Dr. Isaac Sved to obtain painkiller medications, primarily Oxycodone.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sved, 65, received large sums of cash from Mosley.

According to a copy of the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Mosley would send a list of patient names to the doctor, who would write the prescriptions, often without seeing the patients for an exam.

As for the operation on Friday, police have not released any additional information at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Massive Gwinnett raid linked to doctor accused of running pill mill

©2023 Cox Media Group