Doctor charged with running pill mill in Roswell, Buford

ROSWELL, Ga. — A doctor is facing federal charges for allegedly running a pill mill out of his offices in Roswell and Buford, where the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he “illegally prescribed excessive amounts of narcotics.”

Isaac Sved, 65, of Gainesville has been indicted on charges of maintaining premises for drug trafficking, unlawful dispensing and distribution of controlled substances, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Sved ran the operation through FamCare in Roswell and Valere in Buford, which are now occupied by other businesses.

Sved was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to prescribe controlled substances, including the opioid Oxycodone, according to a federal indictment. It states that patients received minimal or no evaluations before Sved prescribed pain medications such as Oxycodone, Alprazolam, and Carisoprodol.

The indictment goes on to say that “FamCare serviced an inordinate amount of people from an area of Georgia over 50 miles away, many of whom were ‘referred’ by existing patients and sponsors.”

FamCare was only open on Sunday, when all the other businesses in the office park were closed, and had armed guards patrolling the clinic, according to the indictment.

Sved is also accused of receiving large sums of cash from a co-defendant, Bobby Lamar Mosley, who obtained prescriptions “for purported patients, some of whom were never examined,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“Regrettably, the opioid epidemic has at times been fueled by physicians who abused their positions of trust in illegally prescribing excessive amounts of narcotics,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in a statement. “Those who abuse the power of their medical profession to unlawfully profit must face the consequences of their actions.”

The indictment further alleges that Sved falsified patient files to make it look as though the patient had been evaluated on certain dates “when, in fact, the patient was not even present at the clinics,” the news release said.

Sved has three co-conspirators, none of them doctors, who are charged with running the operation: Mosley, 60, of Buford; Dikla Rosh, 45, of Dunwoody; and Lucciano Lopez, 27, of Sandy Springs.

The indictment says federal investigators seized more than $200,000 in cash from the defendants in December 2022.

The pill mill had been in operation from as early as May 2017 to December 2022, according to the indictment.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims tried to reach Sved by phone, using a phone listed for his offices but was told it was the wrong number.

State records show that Sved began practicing medicine in Georgia in Aug. 1994 and that his license expired Nov. 30.

