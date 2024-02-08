Father says Coweta County teacher dragged his son out of classroom, wants her held accountable

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta teacher is off the job after a video surfaced allegedly showing a woman dragging a student by his bookbag.
The incident happened at East Coweta Middle School.
The teacher has since resigned, but the father of the student says that doesn’t go far enough.
He says he wants the teacher to be held accountable.
He said his son was horseplaying inside a classroom before he believed the teacher just snapped.
