Georgia legislature approves new city in Gwinnett County; bill heads to governor’s desk

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia lawmakers have voted to approve a new city in northern Gwinnett County.

The Georgia House of Representatives approved the City of Mulberry by a vote of 101-63 on Thursday. The bill is now awaiting Governor Brian Kemp’s signature.

House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration (R-Auburn) is helping to lead the charge toward the creation of a new city called Mulberry that would border Braselton and parts of Auburn and Dacula.

A major selling point for Efstration is that the city would exist without adding new taxes.

“There would be no city property taxes as part of this proposal,” Efstration told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The study estimates the city of Mulberry could generate $9.4 million in revenue annually.

In contrast, the study estimates the city would have yearly expenses totaling nearly $8 million.

Mulberry would instantly be the second biggest city in Gwinnett County and the most affluent based on median income.

If the bill is signed by the governor and if the city is approved by voters, Mulberry could be up and running by January of next year.

