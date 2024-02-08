3 accused of burglarizing cancer patient’s home, Ga. deputies say

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested after deputies said they burglarized the home of a cancer patient.

On Jan. 28, Twiggs County deputies responded to the 500 block of Pannell Lane regarding a burglary.

When deputies arrived, they learned the suspects broke into the home by breaking a window with the intent to steal items and cash.

The sheriff’s office said while the incident was occurring, the owner was in the hospital suffering from cancer.

Twiggs investigators found Johnathan Roland (Johnboy), Erin Amerson, both of Macon, and Andrew Murphy, of Twiggs County responsible for planning and carrying out the burglary.

On Jan. 31 all three were arrested.

