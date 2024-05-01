11 arrested after cocaine, guns found at DeKalb County stores

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several people have been arrested after authorities said illegal drugs and guns were found at multiple DeKalb County businesses.

DeKalb police along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents said they received several complaints of drug sales and guns at four businesses.

On Tuesday, authorities went to the Chevron on Redan Road, Texaco on Memorial Drive, Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway, and the Chevron on Candler Road.

During the evening, officials arrested 11 suspects, and nine guns were seized. Three of those guns were reportedly stolen.

DeKalb police said they found marijuana, crack cocaine, and an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.

“Working hard to keep DeKalb County safe,” the department wrote.

