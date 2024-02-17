1 dead after shooting at home near park, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in Atlanta on Friday night.

Officers were called to a home in a residential area of Grant Street SE just before 8:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say one person was shot and killed. The victim has not been identified.

Grant Street is located near Atlanta’s Chosewood Park and is less than a mile down the street from the U.S. Federal Penitentiary.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police have not commented on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 taken into custody on I-85 following chase through multiple jurisdictions, police say





©2023 Cox Media Group