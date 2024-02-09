Gwinnett man accused of stealing $1M in construction equipment worked with doctor running pill mill

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A doctor accused of running a pill mill worked closely with the owner of a Gwinnett County home that was the target of a massive raid Monday, a federal indictment says.

Bobby Mosley, 60, owns the home on Kay Morgan and Tuggle roads where police served a search warrant, finding nearly $1 million in stolen construction equipment and supplies.

Police told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that they also found a large number of pills. Mosley was indicted last month on federal drug charges.

The indictment states that Mosley worked with Dr. Isaac Sved to obtain painkiller medications, primarily Oxycodone.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sved, 65, received large sums of cash from Mosley.

According to a copy of the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Mosley would send a list of patient names to the doctor, who would write the prescriptions, often without seeing the patients for an exam.

“Once the prescriptions were filled, defendant Mosley would take some amount of the pills for himself and later divert them by selling them to others,” the indictment states. “Mosley would compensate the patients by either allowing them to keep some of the pills, or by paying them a fee in cash, or both.”

A couple of Mosley’s neighbors declined to speak to Channel 2 Action News on camera, citing concerns about retaliation. Dave Flood, who lives down the road, told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday that Mosley worked on his roof a few years ago.

“We susp[ected] things were going on kind of shady in that house,” he said. “Every time we’d drive by, we’d see a lot of vehicles in the driveway.”

In Monday’s raid, police arrested Charles Mosley, 41, and Regina Crane, 50. They’re believed to be Mosley’s brother and girlfriend.

The indictment states that Sved had been running the pill mill for several years through clinics in Roswell and Buford until December 2022.

It goes on to say that Mosley “was a sponsor who obtained prescriptions for controlled substances from defendant Sved in the names of third parties, some of whom were never examined by defendant Sved. Defendant Mosley paid for the third parties to fill the prescriptions, and retained the majority of the controlled substances after the prescriptions were filled.”

