19-year-old who had just finished college shot to death during fight in Powder Springs, family says

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A 19-year-old who was shot to death during a fight in Powder Springs was an aspiring electrician who had just finished his first semester of college, according to family members.

Fabrice Robelin was shot and killed in the Lost Lakes neighborhood on May 8 after another teen ran to a nearby home to report he shot someone.

Robelin was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

Coledye Warnock was arrested on multiple charges in Robelin’s death.

Investigators say Warnock and Robelin started an argument that turned physical. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and Robelin was shot.

Police arrested Warnock on the following charges: murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of an altered firearm, and affray.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Robelin’s family, the 19-year-old was a graduate of McEachern High School in 2023 and had just finished his first semester of college.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

