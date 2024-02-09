Potentially heavy rain to move across metro Atlanta, North Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — There is a small chance of a shower in North Georgia this evening, but widespread rain is headed to the state over the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 says to expect scattered off-and-on showers throughout the day Saturday ahead of a cold front that will move in Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

“That is going to be our first chance of potentially heavy rainfall,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

When your neighborhood could be impacted, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know for the weekend:

Rain moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning

A good chunk of the day on Sunday will be dry

Potentially heavy rain moves back in Sunday night into Monday morning

Cloudy Friday afternoon Cloudy Friday afternoon

©2024 Cox Media Group