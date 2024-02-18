Eight-vehicle accident shut down all lanes on I-20 westbound in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle accident along Interstate 20 in DeKalb County on Sunday.

Around 12:15 p.m., DeKalb County police were called to investigate a vehicle accident along I-20 westbound right before Wesley Chapel Road.

Police said the accident had eight vehicles involved.

GDOT cameras showed vehicles at a complete stop with all lanes shut down on the interstate.

Although several vehicles were involved, DKPD said there were no injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the accident. Authorities have not said when the lanes will be reopened.

