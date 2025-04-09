Small business owners across metro Atlanta discuss tariffs, cost of business

ATLANTA — Business owners in metro Atlanta are finding out how tariffs will impact their livelihoods and communities.

Kim Wilson, owner of Lucy’s Market said the cost of doing business here is uncertain right now.

“You hear different things every hour. So, we really just don’t know,” Wilson said.

Wilson was on the phone with vendors she buys products from on Tuesday morning.

“Matter of fact, one, today, said they were absorbing the price. Which is good, but they’re not all saying that,” Wilson said. “We got one today that said everything is going up 25 percent. So, I said let’s hold off on that order, and let’s see what happens.”

From Atlanta to Doraville, Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco stopped by restaurants, wholesale and retail stores, and management said the current tariffs have not impacted their costs yet. However, they expect that to change as some items sell out.

“If I have to give up some of the profit, we definitely will,” said Wilson. “We will pivot, and, hopefully, it’s a short time. If it’s long-term, that’s a different story. And, we’ll work on that when it comes, when it happens.”

Shoppers across town said they’ve already been managing inflation prices.

“I’m definitely worried that these tariffs are going to make that so much worse,” Megan Wartell said.

Wilson said she may have enough products made in the USA, enough customers, and enough experience to lower her risk of losing profits.

“I started off in a gas station 16 years ago when the market was at its worst. So, I’ve been able to strategize, know what my customer wants, and try to pride myself on doing the right thing. So, hopefully, we’re going to be okay. I’m counting on it,” Wilson said.

