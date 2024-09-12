Gwinnett officers look for 2 men who took thousands in “ATM jackpotting” scheme

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for two men accused of taking thousands from an ATM as part of a scam.

On Aug. 27, the two men walked into a Texaco on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth and went to the ATM to make a transaction.

Police said that the two men introduced some malware to the machine’s software allowing them to withdraw a large amount of cash.

The men did not have a legitimate bank card, according to police.

Two days later, the same two men at did the same thing at a Chevron gas station located at 1925 Braselton Highway

Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

