If you’re flying Delta, this baggage change could have you at the airport earlier

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Hundreds of bags were left on the floor at Delta baggage claim at the Atlanta airport in the aftermath of the airline's thousands of flight cancellations since Wednesday.

ATLANTA — If you’re getting ready for a Delta Air Lines flight, you might need to leave your house a few minutes earlier.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based airline confirmed that starting Tuesday, bags for most domestic flights will have to be dropped off at least 45 minutes before take-off. Otherwise, your bag may not make it onto the plane.

“This is so Delta teams can ensure all customers have a great experience that begins with safety and continues with a clean, on-time and enjoyable flight with their bags,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta says they expect this will only be a minor change because most passengers checking a bag already do so more than 45 minutes before their scheduled departure.

If you’re not checking a bag, you don’t have anything to worry about. Delta says guidelines for passengers with only a carry-on aren’t changing, but you do still have to check into the flight at least 30 minutes before take-off.

