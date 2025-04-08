If you’re flying Delta, this baggage change could have you at the airport earlier

ATLANTA — If you’re getting ready for a Delta Air Lines flight, you might need to leave your house a few minutes earlier.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based airline confirmed that starting Tuesday, bags for most domestic flights will have to be dropped off at least 45 minutes before take-off. Otherwise, your bag may not make it onto the plane.

“This is so Delta teams can ensure all customers have a great experience that begins with safety and continues with a clean, on-time and enjoyable flight with their bags,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta says they expect this will only be a minor change because most passengers checking a bag already do so more than 45 minutes before their scheduled departure.

If you’re not checking a bag, you don’t have anything to worry about. Delta says guidelines for passengers with only a carry-on aren’t changing, but you do still have to check into the flight at least 30 minutes before take-off.

