If you’re flying Delta, this baggage change could have you at the airport earlier

ATLANTA — If you’re getting ready for a Delta Air Lines flight, you might need to leave your house a few minutes earlier.
A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based airline confirmed that starting Tuesday, bags for most domestic flights will have to be dropped off at least 45 minutes before take-off. Otherwise, your bag may not make it onto the plane.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“This is so Delta teams can ensure all customers have a great experience that begins with safety and continues with a clean, on-time and enjoyable flight with their bags,” Delta said in a statement.
Delta says they expect this will only be a minor change because most passengers checking a bag already do so more than 45 minutes before their scheduled departure.
If you’re not checking a bag, you don’t have anything to worry about. Delta says guidelines for passengers with only a carry-on aren’t changing, but you do still have to check into the flight at least 30 minutes before take-off.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 44 dead, 160 injured in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse
- Family of girl who died after allergic reaction to ant bites suing Snellville medical center
- GA Supreme Court allows suspect’s calls to be used as evidence in Clark Atlanta student’s death
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group