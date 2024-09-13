Here are some Friday the 13th deals you can grab before your luck runs out

ATLANTA — It’s Friday the 13th and while some may think this is a day to live in some bubble wrap, you might actually have some luck.

A few fast food restaurants are offering up some deals you can snatch up before your luck runs out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Krispy Kreme is offering up a dozen glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents. To get the promo, you have to buy a dozen or 16-count Minis.

Click here for a list of Krispy Kreme locations around metro Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

If doughnuts aren’t satisfying your sweet tooth, you can head over to Wendy’s for a different treat.

The chain has started its Frosty the 13th promotion.

If you’ve got their app, you can snag a free fry of any size with another purchase.

And what goes best with fries from Wendy’s? A frosty. You can get their signature treat for just $1 in the app.

Click here for Wendy’s locations in metro Atlanta.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No prison time for VA employee who attacked elderly veteran on the job In a plea agreement, Lawrence Gaillard was sentenced to 2 years on an ankle monitor and 8 years’ probation.

©2024 Cox Media Group