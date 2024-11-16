UGA students win $400K, donate $400K to hurricane relief with single field goal kick

ATHENS, Ga. — Some patience and a well-placed kick were all it took for two University of Georgia students to split $400,000 between each other.

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Athens on Saturday morning ahead of the No. 11/12 Georgia Bulldogs primetime matchup with the No. 6/7 Tennessee Volunteers on Channel 2.

During the show, host and analyst Pat McAfee held a kicking contest to give UGA students a chance to win money for themselves and have money donated to hurricane relief.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s how it worked: the first 300 students to show up to the College GameDay set got a raffle ticket. If your ticket gets drawn, you get to kick for the grand prize.

Student Belle Sessions, who had been lined up since 3 a.m., won the raffle, but told McAfee there was no way she could make the 33-yard kick. Luckily, the student next to her who had been lined up since 6 p.m. on Friday night, Henry Silver, said he’d been a soccer player his whole life and that he could do it for Sessions.

The two decided to split the money equally between each other if he’d act as a proxy kicker for her.

MORE GEORGIA BULLDOGS:

Initially, Silver was kicking for $200,000 for himself and Sessions and another $200,000 to be donated to hurricane relief. But at the last minute, McAfee upped the ante and decided to double the money.

Silver made the kick with ease, winning $200,000 for himself, $200,000 for Sessions and another $400,000 for hurricane relief.

The Bulldogs and Vols kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2. You can get highlights from all the SEC matchups on SEC GameDay on 2 immediately following the game.

You can watch the exciting moments in the video below.

AN $800K KICK ON THE FIRST TRY, WHAT A MOMENT‼️@PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/3UwN4cmXsj — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 16, 2024

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group