Georgia star running back Trevor Etienne ruled out for Tennessee game

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia star running back Trevor Etienne will miss Saturday’s game against Tennessee due to a rib injury.

Etienne was listed on this week’s injury report released by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday night.

The running back transfer from Florida injured his rib two weeks ago in Jacksonville during Georgia’s rivalry with his former team. Etienne played limited snaps in last week’s loss on the road to Ole Miss.

Etienne leads the team with 477 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season. Three other running backs were listed on the report: Cash Jones (questionable), Branson Robinson (out) and Roderick Robinson (out).

Nate Frazier, who has 333 yards and three touchdowns this season, is expected to start.

Georgia hosts Tennessee in a must-win game if the Bulldogs want to make it to the College Football Playoff.

The game kicks off Saturday night in Athens on Channel 2 at 7:30 p.m. and SEC GameDay on 2 will broadcast live from Athens after the game.

