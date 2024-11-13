College Football Playoff Rankings: Here’s where Georgia ranked after loss to Ole Miss

ATLANTA — The second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024 have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs have fallen, but are still in the race.

Georgia is currently ranked No. 12.

In the first rankings last week, the Dawgs were ranked No. 3, behind only undefeated Oregon and one-loss Ohio State.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But after a heartbreaking loss against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, the Associated Press dropped the Bulldogs to No. 11. They’ll face No. 6/7 Tennessee on Saturday.

This is the first year that college football has expanded to a 12-team bracket for the playoff.

The five best-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoff and the top four are guaranteed first-round byes.

Here is the complete ranking:

Oregon (10-0) Ohio State (8-1) Texas (8-1) Penn State (8-1) Indiana (10-0) BYU (9-0) Tennessee (8-1) Notre Dame (8-1) Miami (9-1) Alabama (7-2) Ole Miss (8-2) Georgia (7-2) Boise State (8-1) SMU (8-1) Texas A&M (7-2) Kansas State (7-2) Colorado (7-2) Washington State (8-1) Louisville (6-3) Clemson (7-2) South Carolina (6-3) LSU (6-3) Missouri (7-2) Army (9-0) Tulane (8-2)

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group