AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — There were several upsets after Ole Miss pulled a win over UGA and Georgia Tech stung Miami.

Where will the teams be ranked after Week 11?

The new AP poll comes out every Sunday afternoon. This will be the first AP poll after the College Football Playoff unveiled its first rankings.

The AP poll media panel comprises of 62 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. BYU

7. Tennessee

8. Ole Miss

9. Alabama

10. Georgia

11. Notre Dame

12. SMU

13. Boise State

14. Miami (FL)

15. Texas A&M

16. Army

17. Washington

18. Colorado

19. South Carolina

20. Clemson

21. LSU

22. Tulane

23. Missouri

24. Louisville

25. Arizona State

