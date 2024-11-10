2 accused of assaulting, robbing GSU students inside dorm

ATLANTA — Georgia State University detectives are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery and aggravated assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to officials, it happened on Oct. 30. Detectives said the suspects assaulted and robbed two GSU students in the Piedmont Central dorm.

The lighter-complexioned suspect was allegedly armed with a gun. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

TRENDING STORIES:

The darker-complexion suspect has a tattoo over his left eye. The duo was last seen leaving the area in a black Toyota Camry.

Tipsters can submit information anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group